Senate Confirms Buratai, Others as Ambassadors

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirm the nomination of four former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

General Abayomi G. Olonisakin, Lt. General Tukur Y. Buratai, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete E. Ibas and Air Marshal Sadique B. Abubakar were removed as service chiefs on February and were subsequently nominated as non-career ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nomination of another retired military chief Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman was also confirmed.

“These nominees that we have just confirmed are nominees that have served this country to the best of their ability. Our appeal to the Executive is to make sure they use their experiences as military men to the best,” Senate President Ahmed Lawan said.

