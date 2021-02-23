Imo Impasse: Uzodinma Visits Buhari in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the President on Media, Buhari Sallau, who also shared photos from the meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma in State House on 23rd Feb 2021,” Sallau wrote on Twitter.

Though details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed, the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent incident in Imo State which saw the arrest of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

