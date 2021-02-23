News

Imo Impasse: Uzodinma Visits Buhari in Abuja

Eric 1 day ago
0 8 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the President on Media, Buhari Sallau, who also shared photos from the meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma in State House on 23rd Feb 2021,” Sallau wrote on Twitter.

Though details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed, the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent incident in Imo State which saw the arrest of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Eric

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Buhari, Says He’s Perfect Man for the Job

February 27, 2019

Akintoye Constitutes Executive Council, to Name 16-Man Leaders Council

October 31, 2019

Alake Endorses Otunba Ashiru’s Guber Bid, Lauds Ijebu/Remo Agenda

March 26, 2018

Falana Files N200m Suit Against DSS for Journalist’s Two-Year-Old Detention

July 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: