Runsewe Enjoins Ambassadors-Designate to Promote Nigerian Culture Economy

Nigeria’s Cultural icon and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe took time out to rollout the Nigerian Cultural map, with detailed and focal attention on state by state Cultural festivals and time of celebrations at the induction ceremony of Ambassador Designates, Consuls-Generals and CDA en-titre held at the villa.

Speaking on the rich Nigerian Culture and its potentials to diversify the economy, and; attract foreign investment, Runsewe enjoined all the envoys to be in the forefront of promoting and engaging the many foreign nations and their people about the robust and rich Nigerian Cultural economy, waiting for collaborations and partnerships.

He noted that the federating 36 states have very rich, unique and diverse Cultural attributes and Contents which cannot be easily found anywhere in black Africa nay the world.

According to the DG of NCAC who also doubles as President Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), the Nigerian Arts and Crafts sector is a gold mine waiting to the fully discovered and tapped for export, empowerment of the rural persons and artisans.

Otunba Segun Runsewe therefore expressed the determination and readiness of NCAC to partner with all the new envoys to Promote and market Nigerian Cultural festivals and destinations abroad as soon as they settle down.

“We have shown over the years that Nigerian Culture has the capacity to enthrone peace and Promote harmony to a world troubled by many irritations and uncertainty. It is within your call to put this attributes to the use of Nigeria and your hosts for the good of mankind.

“Our culinary skills and fashion is another strategic attraction to which most nations and peoples you are posted would want to know more and appreciate,” Runsewe explained further, adding, that Nigerian indigenous languages totalling over 450, spoken across the length and breath of the country, stands as veritable evidence of Nigerian uniqueness in the map of black Africa and the world in general.

“These are basic diplomatic ingredients and Cultural values that can be used effectively to tell a refreshing story about Nigeria and help change the negative narratives of Nigerians and Nigeria abroad,” Runsewe highlighted.

After the presentation applauded by the” new class” of envoys, Runsewe presented Nigerian branded mufflers, note pads, Promotional materials, Laptop bags facemasks made from local fabrics and file jackets.

Like this: Like Loading...