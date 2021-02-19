Sheikh Gumi Dialogues with Abductors of 27 Kagara Students in Niger Forest

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, met with abductors of the staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

According to TVC News, the meeting took place at Tagina forest in Niger State on Thursday, February 18.

The bandits wielding their guns, were led by their leader, Dogo Gide. Sheik Gumi appealed to them to give peace a chance.

The bandits attacked the school on Wednesday, February 17, killed one of the students and abducted 27 of them. The bandits also abducted 3 staff of the school and 12 family members of the staff.

