Mohammed Buhari: Conquering Entrepreneurship with Youthfulness, Intelligence

By Eric Elezuo

For every human, there are opportunities, but for every extra-ordinary human, there are opportunities utilised. It is obvious that an individual becomes ‘something’ when he makes good use of his God-given opportunities. Mohammed Buhari is one of such classic individuals, who have become extra-ordinary by taking responsibility and putting to great use the flicker of opportunity opened to them. Little wonder this man of calibre was privileged to bring the NSE’s trading to a close on a day his company Briclinks Africa Plc made history by getting enlisted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange Growth Board. At the Gong Ceremony, the company listed 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 50k at N13.13 per share. Buhari’s achievements have made him transcend the ordinary!

Young, energetic, vibrant and full of ideas, Mohammed Buhari was born on March 24, 1982 in Niger State, North Central, Nigeria. It is not a fluke that he became the Chief Executive Officer of BRICLINKS AFRICA PLC, as well as a member of the Financial committee and Secretary General of the Young African Parliamentarians Union. It was sheer hard work, perseverance and the zeal to be the best he can, not forgetting determination to soar, and thread in the paths of greatness.

Buhari, as noted by his citation, ascended the to job of CEO owing to his high acclaim as the immediate past Senior Executive at BRIC GLOBAL Spain as well as the Executive Director at BRICLINKS GROUP which had offices in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

His pedigree in both private and public sectors performances combined to catapult him to the highest of positions wherever he finds himself, with special reference to the headship of Briclinks. These qualities of his also demonstrated a commitment to excellence and an uncommon dedication to his avowed pledge to lead in transforming the company into one of the biggest firms in Africa.

At 38 (he will be 39 a month from now), Buhari can very well be said to have seen all there is to see in both the national and international circles. Records have it that he is acclaimed and respected as one of the bright hopes for the future of Nigeria, and one of the very progressive youths determined to reclaim Nigeria’s past glories through competency and transparency. It is really not hard to imagine!

A Bachelors degree holder in Architecture, and also Higher National Diploma in Public Administration, Buhari is not a stranger to awards and honours, which trail him like an avalanche. In the first place, he is the recipient of the prestigious new leaders for tomorrow of the Crans Montana Forum for 2016 for his commitment to building a peaceful and vibrant society; his service to the people of his country, state and constituency. He was only 34 then. That’s just a tip of the iceberg as the accomplished technocrat has been gathering accolades as far back as 2011.

In 2011 – 2012, he was appointed millennium development goal ambassador by Teachers Without Borders International for his commitment in voluntary service to humanity. This was followed up in 2012 through to 2014 with the appointment as Peace Ambassador by the Universal Peace Federation (Consultative Status at the United Nations) for Commitment towards promoting peace in Nigeria.

At the Year 2012 Africa descent leadership Awards organized by the Festrut Group Limited, publishers of African Descent Magazine, Buhari won the Millennium Development Goal award of the year.

On a more diplomatic (international) level, he represented Nigeria, at the 2015 United Nations Youth Assembly in New York.

A boardroom guru, he sits on the board of Briclinks in Kenya, South Africa and Rwanda as well as the Board of Into-Africa Mining and Exploration Nigeria Plc, a company with large coal mines for electricity generation and has been privileged to serve as Secretary General of the Young African Parliamentarians Union during the 2016-2018 session.

Like this: Like Loading...