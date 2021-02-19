I Will Always Remember Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande As a Fearless Leader by Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya

As he took his final bow from the stage of life, the curtain effectively fell on yet another era in Nigeria’s political history. Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, the first democratically elected civilian governor of Lagos State and the last of the five members of the Class of 1979, in the South West, departed our world in a blaze of glory, leaving behind legacies of selfless service, genuine progressives’ ethos, honour and contentment.

The most abiding memories of him reside in the lessons learned from various encounters throughout my life. Of all our encounters, the 1979 contest for the Lagos State Governorship in which he ran as the UPN candidate against my father, the late Otunba Adeniran Ogunsanya, is one that exemplifies his character. Although running in opposition to my father’s party, the NPP, he remained both congenial and humble.

In the years that followed and with the collapse of the Second Republic, as the political landscape evolved, we would often cross paths. New alignments in politics would finally lead to shared membership in SPP. As one of the party leaders, meetings would often be held at his house in Ilupeju and, true to his character, he was not only gracious as a host, he ensured that I had access to a front seat. He would also be the one to nominate me for the post of National Auditor of SPP. His grace as well as his political guardianship further informed the principles instilled in me by my late father.

My father, the late Otunba Adeniran Ogunsanya, held Alhaji Jakande in high esteem. So much so, that when I was derided for attending SPP meetings at his home, the messenger was reprimanded instead. My father courtly told him that Jakande was my leader and had been consistently proven as a man to be honored.

LKJ, as he was fondly called, was humility personified. At an event in which he, my late father, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe were among the honorees, he accepted the posthumous awards on their behalf, and brought them to my office in Alausa.

He was an uncommon politician. A man that was dedicated to his cause with no conditions of reciprocity. He remained truthful to his cherished ideals till the very end. What is abundantly clear is that he was not an ojelu but a devout oselu.

May his soul rest in peace.

Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is a former SSG, Lagos State.

