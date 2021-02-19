DON’T GIVE UP: The Empire State of Possibilities (Pt.1)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Your lessons will not come easily. Suffering has always been a conveyor for deep spiritual growths to arriving at the full stature of your authentic being as “Supernatural” for the unleashing and delivery of possibilities, if you will not give up. Those who have endured great suffering are generally, the ones who evolve into “great” beings and operates beyond the natural comprehension, thereby putting to flights the demons called ‘fear, doubt and greed’ in their courses for greater causes – that is, the good of mankind and to the glory of God Almighty (The Maker). – Tolulope A. Adegoke

I need to remind you that you are far greater than you have ever dreamed of; because you were Made Above Nature; besides, you were ordained and created to be Manager over All Natural things (resources). So, no matter what you may be experiencing as an individual, corporate organization, as a people or nation, right now is for your good and unfolding in your best interests. Though, it may not look so pretty, but it is definitely what you need to learn and earn from for you to grow into exactly what you have been destined to become. Everything happening in your life or around you has been perfectly orchestrated to inspire and usher you into the full stature of your authentic being. Observe deeply and learn from life, then allow your experiences to translate you from darkness into the true Light, from zero to HERO! Everything has your best interest in mind. With this understanding, you will gain access to many interesting answers to life’s most important and sensitive questions and agitations. I pray that you find more truths and gain more access to Light (deep insights) into the way the world works as ordained by God Almighty, and how you can succeed within it.

You must also understand that the answers you are craving for already lie within you, and you can access them by digging deep and investing in quality time with your inner MAN as you daily subscribe and align with the MAKER’s will per-time. There is nowhere else to look. Absolutely, my words may trigger openings for you and within you which serve to help you to accurately and gradually remember what you already know at your core, that is your true being – as intended by God Almighty, The Maker.

You must never permit doubt to rob you of the treasure trove of wisdom, power, love and drive sleeping within your earthen vessels which are waiting to be awakened and unleashed by your courageous side. Isn’t that inspirational and motivational? Everything you need to become are all locked up within your earthen vessel, all you need to do is self-exploration through meditation, dialoguing with The Maker regarding your needs and essences. The book of Isaiah 1:18 reveals that there is a daily call from The Maker, God Almighty Himself to us to dialogue with Him, and our job is to do the inner works required to blast the blocks or mountains which have been hindering and denying us true accesses to our original nature as MAN (Made Above Nature), that is Supernatural, which God Almighty has called us to be and operate on per-time as unveiled to us in the book of Genesis 1:26-28.

Honestly, the authentic purpose of human life is to walk the path of Great Awakening of “Who” the Creator has created us to be (Above the Natural or ordinary), which is an indication that God has not created us to merely exist, but live, create and recreate as Himself, because we have been made in His “Image and Likeness”.

Many across the world today have lost this connection to our authentic selves; this original state of being in which we were afraid to walk and work toward possibilities to arrive for the stars and operate as “gods” (Kings and Priests) over all the Earth as revealed in the book of Revelation 1:6. Unfortunately, so many people do not know “who” they truly are. Many of them have morphed into people who behave selfishly, fearfully, hurtfully and hatefully. This behavior or trait is a reflection of our true essence as Supernatural being called MAN, but is instead, a reflection of the wounds which we have suffered as we have ignorantly and selfishly translated from innocence which we were born with and travel along the journey of our days to stupidity, pride, self, greed and hate.

You must understand also that “only people in pain can do painful things. Only people who have been hurt can terribly hurt others. Only people with a closed heart are able to act in less than loving ways. I strongly believe that one of the whole reason we are alive, is to grow into our greatest selves and operate with the truth about who we fundamentally are. Life itself will support your “just” course perfectly in this quest. You will be directly and indirectly, consciously and unconsciously linked with people, occasions, experiences and trials that will invite you to heal, reveal or unveil more of your brilliance and discover more of your possibilities.

Often, your lessons will not come easily. Suffering has always been a conveyor for deep spiritual growths to arriving at the full stature of your authentic being as “Supernatural” for the unleashing and delivery of possibilities, if you will not give up. Therefore, those who have endured great suffering are generally the ones who evolve into “great” beings; put in another word, “possiblitarians” (Supernatural).

Thank you all for reading.

