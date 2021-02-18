Headline

Lagos4Lagos Visioner, Olajide Adediran Visits Jakande Family

- Vows To Re-enact his outstanding achievements

Mr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran: Lead Visioner, Jandor Foundation

‘Abdul-Aziz Olajide Adediran, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos, a fast growing good governance movement has paid an official condolence visit to the family of first civilian Governor Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande

Adediran who is fondly called Jandor, led a team of leading Lagosians to the Illupeju residence to pay homage and comfort the family.

While extolling the virtues of the late politician and journalist whom he described  as a true lover of the masses, Jandor stated in his condolence message ” Baba,  had your successors taken after your giant strides as Governor, we won’t be campaigning about Lagos that works for all, 40 years after you left office”

According to him “For us in Lagos4Lagos movement, we have taken it upon ourselves to ensure we return Lagos to your exemplary system where resources of Lagos truly worked for Lagos.

“Sleep well our pathfinder “We love you,” he added.

Jandor went further to appreciate his family for the loving, tender care given to the late former Governor in his later years, praying that God will comfort and provide for them.

Giving the assurances of building on Jakande’s legacies of unparalleled achievements,  Jandor urged youths to participate in politics and learn from the lessons of great men like Alhaji Jakande, who during their youthful age, did well for the people.

