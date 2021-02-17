Ovation Set to Disburse Cash Palliatives to 1004 Lucky Nigerians

By Eric Elezuo

The Ovation Media Group, owners of the lively brands; Ovation International Magazine, The Boss Newspaper and Ovation International Television, has made good its promise to distribute cash palliative to lucky Nigerians as a total of 1004 persons have been selected via a rigorous selection process.

According to the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, whose joy knows no bounds at the prospects of putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians, the 1004 lucky winners of the palliative were selected from over 10,000 applications received

Momodu told The Boss that the transparent, but “rigorous process was designed and coordinated by an IT guru, Ms Farida Bedwei, in Accra, Ghana.”

He added that “Each of the winners will receive N5,000. This initiative started last year and has received consistent support from kind donors who are mostly domiciled abroad.”

According to Chief Momodu: “We believe government alone can’t solve all problems. It is our responsibility to also support our fellow citizens. These palliatives will reach Nigerians in every part of the country. Since it was started last year, we’ve received good news about those who have set up small scale businesses with the little we offered them.

We are very grateful to our friends and partners. May God bless them mightily…”

Recall that Dele Momodu, a renowned journalist and philanthropist, started reaching out to Nigerians publicly with sustainable palliatives during the peak of the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2020.

The palliatives at this stage involve the sum of Five Million, Twenty Thousand Naira (N5, 020, 000) for the 1004 beneficiaries, at N5000 each.

Below are the lists:

accounts_batch_no1

accounts_batch_no2

