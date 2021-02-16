Kano PDP Demands Prosecution of APC Chairman for ‘Inciting Violence’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano state chapter, has demanded the prosecution of Abdullahi Abbas, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for asking party supporters to attack election riggers.

TheCable had reported that Abbas asked party loyalists to “attack and punish” anyone who attempts to rig elections in the state.

The Kano APC chairman stated this on February 12, in his address during the swearing-in of the local government chairmen in the state.

“I order you to punish anybody seen before ballots boxes trying to rig the election. Nothing will happen,” Abbas was quoted to have said.

Reacting, Shehu Sagagi, chairman of Kano PDP, noted that the party has written to the inspector-general of police and other security agencies, to prosecute Abbas for “incitement”.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Sagagi said the comment of Abbas is an “empty threat”, which will not deter the people of the state from voting their choice, adding that such remarks should not be left unaddressed in a democratic setting.

“To us, it is an empty threat that will not deter the good people of Kano State from voting for people of their choice,” he said.

“However, in the interest of pure democracy, such unguarded utterances need to be addressed.”

This is not the first time Abbas is reportedly inciting party supporters. In 2020, he hinted that his party is prepared to match “violence for violence” in the 2023 general election.

Channels TV

