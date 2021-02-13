Generating Confidence for all Round Possibilities

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“CONFIDENCE is the light on the candles of our faith, while our works are the stands on which it stands; as Faith without work is dead, and work without confidence results in errors without end!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

If you will see all round possibilities and be all that God has called you to be, then you must have CONFIDENCE! Genesis 1: 26 reveals that God’s intention for you always is to prosper. Confidence is the difference between the rich and the poor. Do not permit anything or anyone to limit you in any way for any reason!

You are here on Earth on a purpose for a purpose. Being born again is not a title, there is a teacher in you called the Holy Spirit. You are bigger on the inside and on the outside. Hebrews 10:35 says: “cast not away, therefore, your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward.” You don’t know what God can do for you if you stepped out confidently. I am not here to take sides, but to take over!

You should understand that when you don’t know the value of a thing, it is easy to throw it away! Could it be that there are lots of things you had thrown away due to your ignorance?!

Don’t let the privilege God has given to you rob you of where you are going. Confidence is the difference between mediocrity and excellence. What you lack is not grace, not even resources but confidence! Judges 6:16 unveils that if you want to see Kingdom(all-round) Possibilities, you need ‘Godfidence’ to manifest God’s intentions (your calling) on Earth. Do not permit anything or anyone to limit you! Courage doesn’t necessarily mean lack of fear, but the ability to keep your head up and conquer! Don’t abandon what you have for what you don’t have!

God pumps confidence as revealed in Genesis 18. The devil uses your past against you. Let God become your confidence. You cannot imagine what can bow to you in the presence of confidence! Proverbs 3: 26 illuminates that “for the Lord shall be your confidence, and shall keep thy foot from being taken.” When you see God in the midst of your battles, then you can breakthrough!

The Identity State – Reinvent yourself, do not allow your background to put you on the ground! There is something you are that you have no idea about, yet! Embrace your vision! Receive the seeds, avoid vision contraceptives (things that can distract you off your vision)!

You must understand that boldness has magic, there is power in it! What you can dream or do…start it now! If you didn’t have fear, you won’t need courage! What is that move you desire or need to change your position?

For you to see possibilities, you need to conquer nations…though, you may encounter king size opposition which you must confront and conquer!

Procrastination is a strong nation to conquer (Joshua 18:3 KJV). Get to the driving seat of your life…no matter how filled a car seem to be, there is always a place for the driver. Position yourself to be empowered, don’t slack! (Proverbs 24:33-34).

If you allow the wrong light to distract you off the right light, you will not be rightly enlightened. It’s time to square up!

If you slept with a frog long enough, you will become a frog (forming cliques of frog owners). It doesn’t matter how long you have suffered, do things the right way. You aren’t making waves, because you are not making moves. Make the right moves first, then you will naturally make waves without stress. Do the first things first!

Things that makes us Procrastinate

i. Perfectionism: This is the strength that the enemy can use against you!

ii. People who wastes other your time, because they have nothing doing

iii. Always waiting till the last minute before making moves. The truth is this, you will think better and get better results when you prepare early

iv. Getting priority out of order! You must always learn to maximize your time.

v. Allow Divinity (Jesus Christ) to drive your course (Humanity)

vi. Not knowing how to start!

You can’t continue to do things you have always been doing without getting desired results. You must learn to always rise with the sun! do something different…go after those that have done what you intend to do and learn how to improve on it.

Factors Required to Maintaining a Mentor

i. Go for mentorship not sponsorship. A mentor imparts you, not sponsor you. Learn! A good advice can turn your life around for the better, and a bad one can cost you your destiny!

ii. Honour your mentor

iii. Solve problems for them

iv. Know that your mentors don’t have enough as you have, so avoid messing things up!

It is important to note that there is always a king over every kingdom. Do not do things out of place. Act as the moon, charge yourself from the sun. you cannot survive on your own! Don’t be disconnected from God, connect with Him through His principles (Covenant) and He would guide and guard your paths. Always discern (know) who is speaking into your being (life). Be intentional, and conscious about it! Life is a very sensitive issue. Avoid those that cheaply ‘talk down’ your destiny. The antidote is to listen to God. Psalm 23 reveals that God leads. So if you are not led, do not lead!

Fear is the reason people don’t give! When you are committed to a ‘just’ course, God adds and multiplies, thereby booting your confidence for more values to be created and harnessed for the good of mankind and to the glory of God Almighty.

How you respond depends on what you thought was talking to you! Parasites receives from people; they don’t contribute to giving in return. Don’t be one.

Thank you all for reading.

Watch out for the Book titled: "The Power of an Empowered Zero" (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke.

