Jakande’s Pre-Funeral Prayers

What a glorious farewell it was for the selfless politician and former Lagos State Governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

His final journey home began with pre-funeral prayers held under a canopy in front of his modest home in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The event was attended by such personalities as Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his wife, Olufunso, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu and Hon. Funmi Tejuoso while hundreds of others joined the historic ceremony virtually.

n

Organised by a Committee of Friends led by Prof. Abisogun Leigh as well his sons Deji and Seyi, the prayer session was in phases as Clerics such as Imam Abdur Rahman Mogaji, Alhaji Sheikh Mustafa Ali Mubatak and Iman Olawale took turn to pray for the man famously referred to as the original Action Governor and Baba Kekere, while also admonishing all those present to emulate the wondrous virtues of the great man.

His darling wife, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat was stoic all through the ceremony.

Others guests were Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, Alhaja Bola Jafojo-Adediji, Mrs. Abiodun Adegoke, Honourable Jebe Abdullahi, Adebowale Oladunjoye and Comrade Ayodele Adewale

Alhaji Jakande who was a famous journalist before his adventure into politics was the first civilian Governor of Lagos State serving between 1979 and 1983.

He was also a Minister of Works in 1993 -1998 and an associate of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

As Governor, Alhaji Jakande made giant strides in education, mass housing and infrastructural renewal. His outstanding record, according to many, has not been matched till date.

After the prayers, his remains were moved to the Vault & Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos for burial.

Pic by Ken Ehimen

Like this: Like Loading...