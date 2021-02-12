Friday Sermon: The Incestuous Society

By Babatunde Jose

When our judgment came, we turned it upside down, and we showered it with hard, devastating rocks. Such rocks were designated by your Lord to strike the transgressors. (Quran 11:82-83)

Sodom and Gomorrah were cities mentioned in the Book of Genesis and throughout the Hebrew Bible, and in the Deuterocanonical books, as well as in the Quran and the hadith. The Quran says they were destroyed for their transgressions and iniquities. News reaching us is that they are not taking their punishment lying low. There is upheaval in heaven. The people of Sodom and Gomorrah in Hell are up in arms and have embarked on ‘Occupy Heaven’ in protest of God’s seeming indifference to the New age moral decadence and increasing iniquities of man on Earth. As far as they are concerned, they have been unjustly punished for transgressions which pale in significance when compared to what obtains in the world today, particularly Nigeria. They have other grouses too, such as the report that Nigerians in Hell are enjoying, having installed air-conditions in their apartments. No wonder Nigerians embezzle and commit fraud: They probably have devised a means of laundering money to heaven. There are also indications that God is repenting; something which He had done in the past; see Genesis 6:6-7 “The LORD was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart. . ..” Paul the Apostle noted in his letter to the Corinthians. (1 Corinthians 5:1) “It is reported that there is sexual immorality among you, and of a kind that even pagans do not tolerate”. If he were to write a similar letter today, he would address it to pastors and Alfas of whatever doctrinal and religious coloration: Epistle to Nigerians.

It will also be recalled that a Bishop Inegbu once said that ‘if God does not punish Nigerians for their iniquities, then He has to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah’!

Immoralities of a kind that even pagans do not tolerate: That is what sodomy, incest, homosexuality, sexual promiscuity, bestiality, pedophilia, and other forms of sexual perversity are all about. It is not even animalistic because male animals will never mate with their fellow males. So, when people who are supposed to serve as role models and as the moral compass of society, engage in such abominable acts, then you can be sure that they have sunk morally lower than animals.

Cases of incest are increasing at an alarming rate. Morality in society is at its lowest level and all tend to confirm the end time scenario as expounded by sages of old.

Today, excellence is sacrificed at the putrescent altar of sexual immorality.

Today, what used to be a taboo and sacrilege is gradually assuming a national spread with everyday occurrence of horrifying cases of fathers abusing their young daughters, incessant cases of incest and rape of minors by those in whose care they are kept.

These perverse behaviors have left so many children depressed, and psychologically traumatized. Child sexual abuse can result in both short-term and long-term harm like psychopathology, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety eating disorder, loss of self-esteem, dissociative anxiety disorder, somatization, neurosis. Some of the children end up as substance abusers, and with other self-destructive behaviors.

The risk of harm in the child is greater if the abuser is a relative, and it involves intercourse or attempted intercourse, or if threats or force are used. Research has shown that in severe cases, damage to internal organs may occur, which, in some cases, may cause death.

The statistics are very disturbing indeed. Pedophiles are just psychopaths and social deviants. Sexual offences, especially rape, incest, and defilement of children, seem to be continuing unabated, because of poor response to reported cases by our law enforcement officials, (lack of diligence in investigation and prosecution) and delays in the judiciary.

If it is not the father assaulting his own baby-girl, it is the trusted uncle taking advantage of the niece or some under-age in the neighborhood. Sometimes, it is the trusted neighbor, the respected grandpa, the revered pastor, Imam, Muallim or teacher, who is suddenly in the news, for having carnal knowledge of a minor.

Before now, the argument most people put forward to somewhat justify rape and shift the blame on the women victims as the provocateurs was indecent exposure and sexually provocative dressing; but like a curious mind asked recently: What could be so attractive in a two-year-old girl?

Wikipedia defines pedophilia as a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experience a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Abominable incest is everywhere! Like never, fathers also seem to have become more attracted to their daughters, jeopardizing chances of any possibility of a haven for the girl child. Even men of God are not left out: But are they really men of God?

