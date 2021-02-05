Opinion: The Core Principles of Greatness

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

Principles of

Realities for the true concepts of

Identity and

Nurturing nature, thereby

Complimenting to complete

Identifying

Purpose of

Living and

Existence for

Specific goals to be achieved and heights to be attained.

Principles are powerful foundations upon which you act or place the values of your life upon. For every principle. There is always a patriarch to direct it to. Principles could also be said to be moral rules or beliefs that helps you to know what is right, which affects or influences your general life’s outputs. It is a fact of life that can bring nothing out of something as seen in Hebrews 5:12, Galatians 4:3, Galatians 4:19 (KJV).

The principles that you subscribe to would always determine the level on which you would operate. The first principle of Greatness is IDENTITY

Identity has to do with ‘who you are’. Your identity speaks or describes your essence in life. If you do not know who you are, then cannot know ‘what you are’! So, simply ask yourself, what are am I? as seen in Psalm 8:4 (KJV).

There is a perception that man wants you to see, and if you fall for it, you will automatically subscribe to it. You can only know who and what you are by the Spirit of God. You are a spirit being living in a body, which consists of your Spirit and Soul. Your identity is critical to understanding your being, and fulfilling your purposes on Earth (as seen in Genesis 1:26-28). Check out your identity with God. Exemplars like Jesus Christ, Joshua, Moses, Elijah amongst others knew who they were. Identity is critical in the Manifestation of what you have been created or wired for by God!

Your soul is the breath of God! (as seen in Genesis 1:28, Genesis 2: 7 KJV). God has created us to be morally intellectual beings – 1 Peter 1:16, Psalm 82:7 (KJV). We have been sent to be gods on Earth. God has given us dominion to reign on Earth.

The second principle of Greatness is VISION. Where are you going? What can you see? When do you intend to get there? What are the pictures of your desire? What do you intend to achieve? You see with your subconscious (the combination of your spirit and soul). Anything without ‘dating’ will never produce its desired sacrifices needed or required for its clear manifestation. It is pertinent to understand that Believing is the mother ofManifestation. When you pray, believe to see it for its manifestation! Your confession depicts what’s in you. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. Learn to always write it in the tense (past) as if it has been done or happened already.

The third core principle of Greatness is ALIGNMENT. Success is a function of alignment. The goal is the values, which are principles you live by. That is, the principles by which you believe and receive. Your values drive you! So, you must align with your core believes (vision) and ‘run with it’, in a bid to enjoy the benefits that comes with it.

The fourth principle of Greatness is LIMIT. Other words for limit are boundary, restriction that creates ‘hindrances’ to one’s movement or progress.

No matter how large your goals are, if you do not break out of your comfort zones, you will not deliver the ‘expected’ as expected. You need a higher law to breakthrough in your values. The Airplanes flies through the law of lifts beyond boundaries or borders. You must understand clearly that there are no limits to what you can achieve or attain in life.

The fifth principle of Greatness is SOUND MIND! Your soul is the domain in-between the physical and spiritual; it is in charge of your sub-conscious mind. There are two forces that works with the mind: Fear and Faith. The force of fear believes in the power of the devil over that of God, while the force of faith believes in the power of God over the devil.

It is always about what you ‘want’, not what you don’t want. Always learn to decree the positive sides of life for and to yourself. The ones you so much desired should always be claimed by you through the force of faith! The Scripture also reveals that ‘as a man thinketh in his heart so is he.’

The sixth principle of Greatness is POWER!

Power is the capacity to direct and influence yourself and others. One important thing about power is that ‘power only bows to power!’ And God is the All-Powerful and Supreme Being! You must understand clearly that Great is He that is in you than he that is in the world! (as seen in 1John 4:4).

Your biggest assets are: Your thoughts (mindset), imaginations. As seen in Romans 13:1 ‘…. power bows to higher powers!’ you must activate the power within you! Power only answers to usage (Genesis 3: 13-15, Genesis 1:26).

We all must understand that the only key to following the above precepts, guides and principles for Greatness is Obedience in Christ. Therefore, submit yourself to the obedience of Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5). Learn by what Christ Jesus suffered! Always have the attitude of VICTORY in Christ, then the desired victories would be activated and availed for your course to cause a great influence and impacts in your world and generations at large.

Thank you all for reading.

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin

Like this: Like Loading...