FRSC’s Celebrity Special Marshal Lagos Unit Holds Enlightenment Patrol

The Lagos Unit of a unique sectionof the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) known as the Celebrity Special Marshal ( CSM) has concluded plans to hold its first enlightenment patrol programme for 2021on Saturday, February 6.

The Unit made up of celebrities and personalities in the media and entertainment industries have fixed National Stadium, Surulere as the takeoff point for the programme.

According to top actor, Segun Arinze who is Lagos Unit Coordinator, the programme is scheduled to begin at 7am and will involve traffic management, enlightenment of motorists on road signs and COVID-19 awareness.

The unit has such members as Michael Effiong, Editor, Ovation International, Chris Ubosi,Managing Director, Megalectriks, Chris Nwandu, Publisher, CKN News, Azuh Arinze, Publisher Yes Magazine, Keke Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye of Prinetime Africa, Janet Mba Afolabi, Publisher, The Scroll, Olumide Iyanda Publisher, QED, Azuh Amatus, Publisher, Daylight, Nneota Egbe of Channels Television and DJ Jimmy Jatt

Comedians Ali Baba , Okey Bakassi, Gbenga Adeyinka, Yaw and Koffi as well as Broadcasters Yemi Sodimu, OSAM, Chico and Joseph Faulkner are all members.

Entertainment personalities like Jide Alabi, Sonny Mcdon W, Ann Njemanze, Abubakar Haruna, Mr Raw and Jaywon are some of the other members of the Unit set for the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...