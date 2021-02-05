News

Enugu Commissioner, Ekweremadu, Slumps, Dies

Eric 22 mins ago
The Enugu State commissioner for transport, Mr. Mathias Ekweremadu is dead.

It was learnt that he slumped at the Enugu State House of Assembly, from where he was rushed to the Niger Foundation Hospital.

However, the commissioner, a younger brother to former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu didn’t make it.

Before his current appointment as a Commissioner in 2019, Ekweremadu, represented Aninri state Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

DailyPost

