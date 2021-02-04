Rotary Club of Lagos Unveils Logo, Activities For 60th Anniversary

Rotary Club of Lagos, a member of Rotary International District 9110 which covers Lagos and Ogun States, has concluded plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

At a ceremony held at the Lagos Motor Club, Ikoyi, the Club not only unveiled its 60th anniversary logo but also revealed activities that have been lined up for the celebration.

According to Mr. Larry Agose, a Past President and Chairman, Planning Committee, the 60th anniversary celebration was necessary despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of the remarkable impact the club has had in its immediate community and beyond.

He stated that activities slated for the diamond jubilee include tree planting, a charity walk, visits to key stakeholders and a grand dinner which will feature a keynote speaker.

Explaining the concept behind the logo, Adeniyi Sowemimo, a Past Assistant Governor, noted that the 60 connotes maturity, while gold was chosen because it not only signifies royalty but exudes optimism, warmth, hope and humanity which Rotary International has been known for since it began over a century ago.

He noted that the the big figure 60 represents a matriarch who is incredibly happy with all her children and grand children who are also making giant strides.

PAG Sowemimo added that the club which is the preeminent Rotary Club in Nigeria and has illustrious members such as Chief SL Edu, Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, Chief Adeola Odutola, Mr. JB Mandilas, Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Prof. Grace Alele Williams, Ambassador Audrey Ajose, Dr Bolaji Ajenifuja and Mr. Goodie Ibru has midwifed many other clubs in the district.

In his presentation on “Logos and Branding”, Ehi Braimah, a Past President if the club, explained the strategic importance of logos, what they do, their purpose and characteristics in the context of brand identity management.

“Brand designers are usually tasked to create logos (brand marks) which are visual symbols that represent an idea, organisation, product or service,” Braimah, a PR and marketing strategist, told his attentive hybrid audience.

He explained the benefits of a great branding programme to include achieving top of mind awareness, improving connection with consumers and fostering brand loyalty

An elated Club President, Dare Adeyeri, revealed that Rotary Club of Lagos will also mark the landmark celebration with signature projects which will significantly enrich lives in urban and remote communities.

