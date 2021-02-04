News

Man Who Jumped from 7th Floor of 1004 Estate Not EFCC’s Target – Police

Eric 11 hours ago
0 22 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos State Police Command has said that a certain unidentified man, who jumped to his death from the window of a 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, was not the target of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who stormed the building on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Command, and signed by Command’s PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the man, whose identity is yet unknown, was just a guest at the estate, and not a target of the agency.

“We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man, who jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8:45am when operatives of the EFCC was on operation at the estate. Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives. And he was a guest of the estate. It’s quite unfortunate. We will try and trace the identity so as to relay the incident to the family, and take necessary Police action,” the statement read.

Eric

Related Articles

Amosun Loyalists Disrupt TraderMoni Disbursement in Ogun

February 20, 2019

Lagos Discharges More 87 Recovered Coronavirus Patients

May 28, 2020

Eze Madumere Still Deputy Governor of Imo State, Says Lawyer

August 1, 2018

Osita Chidoka Appears as Atiku, PDP’s 62nd Witness

July 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: