Man Who Jumped from 7th Floor of 1004 Estate Not EFCC’s Target – Police

By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos State Police Command has said that a certain unidentified man, who jumped to his death from the window of a 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, was not the target of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who stormed the building on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Command, and signed by Command’s PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the man, whose identity is yet unknown, was just a guest at the estate, and not a target of the agency.

“We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man, who jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8:45am when operatives of the EFCC was on operation at the estate. Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives. And he was a guest of the estate. It’s quite unfortunate. We will try and trace the identity so as to relay the incident to the family, and take necessary Police action,” the statement read.

