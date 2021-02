Just In: Buhari Extends IGP Adamu’s Tenure by Three Months

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, on Thursday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police for three months.

The minister disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

