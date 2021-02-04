COVID-19: Five More Die As Nigeria Records 1,138 Fresh Infections

The number of new coronavirus infections in the country stayed above the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,138 fresh cases across 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The figure signifies a decrease over the past 24 hours. Nigeria’s daily count as of Monday was 676 — the country’s lowest single-day tally since Januaty 2 — but the figure jumped by 142 percent to 1,624 infections on Tuesday.

Top of the list of states with the highest number of new cases on Wednesday was Lagos with 377 fresh infections, followed by the FCT with 172 positive samples.

Other states with new cases are listed as follows: Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6), and Bayelsa (3).

With the new figure, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Nigeria now stands at 134,690.

According to the NCDC, the fatality count on Wednesday dropped to five, making it a total of 1,618 persons who have now died of COVID-19 complications.

However, 1,106 new recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, which included 476 discharged patients in Lagos, and 121 in Plateau.

A total of 108,657 patients have now been discharged across the 36 states and the FCT, while 24,415 are currently active cases.

