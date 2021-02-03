Headline

I’m Sorry for My Comments Against the Ooni, Sunday Igboho Apologises

Rave of the moment rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho has apologised to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, over a statement he made about the monarch’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, where he alleged that the Ooni collected dollars from the President.

He also reportedly called the Ooni among other Yoruba leaders including former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and others Fulani slaves

Igboho, who had issued an ultimatum for Fulani herdsmen to vacate Oyo State over their alleged criminal activities, had criticised the monarch saying he failed to tell the President the truth about the crisis during the visit.

However, according to a report monitored via Dele Momodu’s Twitter handle, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode, was quoted as saying that he called Igboho, and he was full of remorse for his comments, saying they were made made in a feat of anger. He said he felt sorry for his utterances, and apologized to the monarch.

