Odumosu Mandates Medical Practitioners to Treat Gun Shot Patients

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, today Tuesday, met with the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos chapter, at the conference room, command headquarters, Ikeja.

The Commissioner of Police appreciated the Chairman, Dr Adetunji Adeneken and other executives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos chapter for their time and zeal to partner with the Lagos State Police Command in addressing some topical health and security issues in the State.

The police boss, who was accompanied to the venue by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ahmed Kontangora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, DCP Bassey Ewah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, Area Commnaders in the state and other senior officers, promised the association of combined efforts to fight quackery in the medical line in the state as he immediately directed that policemen be provided for any Anti Quackery Operation to be carried out by the NMA’s Anti Quackery Committee which is headed by Retired Commissioner of Police, Dr Efunsola Sowemimo.

The Commisioner of Police, in furtherance of the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, admonished the association to enlighten their members to always treat patients with gun shot wounds or accident victims without police report as such practice is unprofessional and not acceptable. He however advised them that should there be a doubt in the condition or personality of any patient, they can contact the local police around them gor necessary police action.

CP Odumosu also assured the medical practitioners of collaboration in certain cases that needs symbiotic actions and expert opinions. He further promised on the better welfare and provion of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Police Medical Staff in the course of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He emphasised on the due enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is a global reality and all hands must be on deck to halt its spread in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.In a bid to to sustain the command’s fight against traffic offences and One Way in the state, the Commissioner of Police warned them to caution their ambulance drivers to desist from driving against the traffic (One Way), using the BRT corridors, and blaring siren when they are not on emergencies; that such is illegal and condemned in its totality.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Adetunji Adeneken, appreciated the Commissioner of Police and promised, on behalf of the association, to support the police in discharging their duties across the state. He also reiterated their readiness to work with the police on Anti Quackery agenda of the police and the association.CP Hakeem Odumosu said “With today’s meeting, the association and the Lagos State Police Command have established a strong working platform which will assist in resolving security and health related challenges in the state”

