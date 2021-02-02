News

FG Extends Deadline for NIN/SIM Linkage to April 2021

Eric 2 days ago
0 54 Less than a minute

The ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise has been extended by eight weeks, the Federal Government announced on Tuesday morning.

It said the new deadline would now be April 6, 2021.

Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, who disclosed this in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent, said the extension was conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami conveyed the message during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held on the 1st of February, 2021.

Eric

Related Articles

Osun: Gov. Oyetola issues stern warning to NYSC members

July 8, 2019

Just In: Buhari Speaks on Postponement of 2019 General Elections

February 16, 2019

COVID-19: Sample Collection by States Decline in August

September 3, 2020

Stop blackmailing me, Okorocha tells Ihedioha

June 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: