Court Summons IGP over Alleged Disregard for Order

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it on February 4 for alleged continued disobedience of lawful order of the court.

The IGP is expected to come and show cause why contempt charge should not be filed against him or why he should not be committed to prison over his behaviour. It was gathered that summons has been served on him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu summoned Adamu following his alleged refusal to reinstate a forcefully retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Patrick Okoli.

A court had nullified and set aside the forceful retirement of Okoli from the force on the ground that due process of law was not followed in the purported retirement.

The court, while ordering reinstatement Okoli, imposed a fine of N10 million as punitive cost against police authorities.

Although police contested the judgment at the Court of Appeal, it lost as the appellate court affirmed the decision of the lower court.

In compliance with the Court of Appeal decision, DCP Okoli was reinstated through a letter and in another, he was retired again compulsorily by the police authorities.

In form 48 filed against the IGP, the police authorities were accused of deliberately toying with the court order.

The aggrieved officer consequently sought a leave of court to file contempt charge against the police boss.

Justice Ojukwu, after listening to arguments canvassed by counsel to the applicant, Arinze Solomon Eggo,

issued an order directing the IGP to appear before the court on Thursday, February 4.

The judge subsequently fixed February 4 for the IGP to appear before the court.

The Guardian

