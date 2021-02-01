2023: Top Corporate Leader, Sam Ohuabunwa Declares For President

Former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has officially declared for the 2023 Presidency.

Ohuabunwa, a respected corporate leader and President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), made this known in a personally signed statement.

He disclosed that his decision to run for Presidency is borne out of the many ills faced by the Nigerian state; adding that he could no longer stand by and watch the country continue to drift.

‘‘My dear Fathers, Brothers, Sisters and Friends, kindly permit me to use this medium to formally inform you that I have; by the leading of our God, decided to offer myself to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria at the next election,’’ the statement began.

‘‘I do so cognizant of the enormous work and sacrifice it will entail.

‘‘But I am persuaded that our nation cannot be allowed to continue to drift; becoming the poverty capital of the world, a killing field where live has become short and brutish. We can no longer continue to watch; as we continue to decline in global economic competitiveness and in most human development indices. We can no longer see our youth remain unemployed and many being forced into crimes and immoral living.’’

Further, Ohuabunwa cited alleged discriminations against sections of the country; especially the South East in the allocation of positions and resources – a development, which he roundly condemned.

Equally important, Ohuabunwa, who made his name during a long and highly-decorated sojourn with global pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer; reiterated his oft-repeated stance for true federalism; even as he stated that the country requires a new crop of political leadership to create a new Nigeria.

‘‘The Federating units in our federation have been emasculated as we run an inverted Federation; where the centre is donating powers to the States/Regions, instead of the reverse. Over 70% of our National Revenue is now spent on recurrent expenditure with peanuts for real development.

No real development can happen in Nigeria until we set the States/Regions free to truly compete; as was the case in the First Republic. Many States are not independent. any are controlled from Abuja.

‘‘Therefore, we are fully persuaded and convinced that a new crop of political leadership; with competence, character and courage must emerge to lead Nigeria out of economic doldrums and social disequilibrium.

We need to create a new Nigeria that will be a First World country and which will work for all Nigerians driving away poverty, corruption,

injustice and insecurity.’’

He disclosed that he had, over the years, put in his best in trying to effect a positive change in the country; noting that the fact that these seemed not to achieve the aims had inspired his decision to contest.

