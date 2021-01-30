Why the Orgy of Domestic Killings in Anambra?

By Eric Elezuo

In the last one week, Anambra State has appeared on the news, but unfortunately for some bizarre reasons. It has been from one gory story of blood and death to another. And the world is amazed at what has been the reason for the recent spate of killings involving families and loved ones inside Anambra communities.

Penultimate Sunday, it was reported that a 37-year-old man, Nonso Eze, was arrested the Police in Anambra for allegedly pushing his girlfriend to death from a five-storey building. The incident, as confirmed by Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, occurred, at No 6 Orakwe Close, Awada Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said “Mr Eze pushed the girl, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, from the building at 3a.m”.

The police visited the scene of the incident, rushed the victim to hospital where she was confirmed dead. A further search of the apartment revealed the presence of a lady’s slippers and unused condom,

A few days after, another report surfaced of the State Police Command arresting a man for killing his wife and their four-year-old son.

Again, Haruna Mohammed confirmed that the 28-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, ”ran amok and used a shovel to attack his wife, Chisom Chukwuemeka, and their son” with gory pictures of the incident. He added that the incident occurred in Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

“Police detectives visited the scene, rushed the victims to the Joint Hospital, Ozubulu, for medical attention where the woman and child were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival,” Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said.

As if that wasnt enough, barely 24 hours later, three persons were reported dead after a 65 years old hunter, Uchechukwu Nweke allegedly killed his wife, son and shot himself at Amunike community in Awka North council area of Anambra State.

It was gathered Nweke allegedly shot his wife, Patricia Nweke (55), and his son named Obinna Nweke (29) with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house. He was said to have equally shot himself using the same gun in circumstances yet to be ascertained.

Once more, PPRO CSP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

“There was a report from the vigilante chairman Amunike community in Awka North LGA of Anambra State that on the same date at about 3:am, a hunter one Uchechukwu Nweke ‘m’ aged 65 years of same address allegedly shot his wife Patricia Nweke ‘f’ aged 55 years with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house along with his son named Obinna Nweke aged 29 years in a circumstances yet to be ascertained. The suspect equally shot himself using the same gun.”

It is possible that there are other unreported attacks and mayhem.

As the Anambra Police go on confirming these orgies of gory killings, it is imperative that an underground investigation be conducted to discover why family members in Anambra have found it easy to snuff out lives of loved ones without a second thought, and in the most bizarre of manners.

What would prompt a 65 years old hunter to wipe out his family, and set his own house on fire in the bargain, with his son in it, or why would a young of 28 repeatedly smash the heads of his young wife and 4-year-old son without a care? These are questions for Anambra Police to unravel, in order to nip in the bud more incidences of domestic killings. The time to act is now!

