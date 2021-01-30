Tuchel: Chelsea Will Be Ready For Next Season Premier League Title

Chelsea’s new manager, Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea will be ready to contest next season’s Premier League title.

The former Paris St Germain boss is also “totally aware” but not scared of Chelsea’s ruthless streak when it comes to sacking managers.

Tuchel has become the 15th managerial appointment of the Roman Abramovich era, overseeing his first match in Wednesday’s goalless Premier League draw with Wolves.

Tuchel’s concession on the immediate turnaround demanded by the Blues board is at odds with his predecessor Frank Lampard, who had wanted time for an extended Stamford Bridge rebuild.

Chelsea’s new manager believes such luxuries do not exist in west London, insisting he is comfortable with the loftiest of expectations.

Asked when Chelsea – who are currently 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City having also played a game more – will be ready to win the league, the 47-year-old German replied: “Honestly, we have to be ready when the new season starts.

“We have to be ready to compete. Chelsea is a club where you compete for trophies and there is no time to waste.

“As a manager there is no time to waste.

“Honestly now we compete for the FA Cup, and we will get ready absolutely to compete at the highest level in the Champions League.

“And we want to create a team that is confident enough to beat anybody in two games.

“And from latest the start of next season we want to be ready to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.”

Like this: Like Loading...