NNPC’ll Be Transparent, Accountable At All Times —Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will remain transparent and accountable at all times, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has said.

He disclosed this while receiving the Government Agency of the Year 2020 (Transparency) award on behalf of the oil firm.

Spokesperson of the corporation, Kennie Obateru, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the award was presented to NNPC by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

In his remarks at the event, Kyari said the corporation had since realised that it paid to be transparent and accountable at all times.

He said the oil firm’s management had resolved to drive the corporation along the line of transparency, accountability and performance excellence agenda.

Kyari noted that the interest of the media in the activities of the corporation and the oil and gas sector was a welcome development.

He assured his guests that given the value of the award, he would do more to justify the trust.

“This award would be a major impetus towards our unflinching efforts to change the narrative around the NNPC brand, and will surely imbue us to take the transparency drive to new and enviable heights,” Kyari said.

Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph, Ayodele Aminu, who presented the award to the NNPC, said NNPC’s emergence as the most transparent government agency in 2020 was based on the corporation’s recent openness and accountability to the public.

He said the noticeable effort to deepen transparency in NNPC as evidenced by the publication of its 2018 and 2019 audited financial statements was a major factor in considering the corporation for the award.

Like this: Like Loading...