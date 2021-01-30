Nigerian Footballers and Penchant for Beautiful Brides

By: Ajibade Morakinyo

Footballers are one of the highest paid athletes in the world, and they are often known as those with beautiful ladies; if not the most beautiful ladies under their roofs. From Europe, to Africa, footballers bid their money on the beautiful girls who later turned their wives. In Nigeria, this is not farfetched as players of the Super Eagles are known to have beautiful and gorgeous looking wives as mother of their kids.

This and many more have made us take steps further to have them compiled alongside their lovely photos. Here are 10 top Nigerian footballers with their beautiful wives…

Jayjay Austin Okocha

JayJay is one of the most gifted football players that Nigeria has ever produced. His mastery of football is simply magical and spectacular. The name of Jay Jay Okocha’s beautiful wife is Nkechi Okocha.

2. Mikel Obi

Mikel Obi is a famous Nigerian footballer that mostly plays as a midfielder. He started playing football professionally at the age of 17. The name of Mikel obi’s beautiful wife is Olga Diyachenko.

3. Kanu Nwankwo

Nwankwo Kanu is a Nigerian football legend. He is from abia state and he has played for clubs like Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal , West Bromwich Albion, Portsmouth. He is married to Amara Nwankwor.

4. Odion Ighallo

Odion Ighalo is a professional Nigerian footballer that has played as a striker for teams like Manchester United , Chinese Super League and the Super eagles. Sonia Ighalo is his wife.

5. Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama is a very talented Nigerian goal keeper that has played for teams like Super eagles,Enyimba International F.C, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Enyeama moved to small Israeli club Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv. He is married to promise Inyama.

6. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is a wonderful Nigerian footballer that has played for Arsenal, super eagles, Everton etc. His beautiful girlfriend of this talented forward is Clarisse Juliette.

7. Joseph Yobo

Joseph Yobo is a professional Nigerian footballer that has played for teams like super eagles, Tenerife, Everton before his retirement in 2014 as a centre back. He is married to an ex-beauty queen Adaeze Yobo.

8. John Utaka

John Utaka is a powerful Nigerian football striker that has played for Arab Contractors , Al-Sadd of Qatar, RC Lens of France. He married a white lady and little is known about the union because he keeps his family life private.

9. Emmanuel Emenike

Emmanuel Emenike is a Nigerian striker that has played for clubs like Westerlo, super eagles, black aces, dynamos fc etc. His wife is Iheoma Nnadi.

10. Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for Super eagles and Saudi Arabian team and Al-nassr. His wife is Juliet Ejue.

