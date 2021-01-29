Ambushed: A Ray of Hope for Peoples and Nations!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Why does the goldsmith set the raw gold on fire? That’s what you are in God’s Precious Eye. It’s all a setup to step up! To take up! Makeup! Mend up! Break up with the status quo, just for you and I to enter into GLORY! It’s also to build up your muscles so as to be able to bear the weights of GLORY!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

The Lord set-up with a great storm of war.

Yes, they were troubled, doubled troubled!

It was a huge set-up for them to step up in FAITH. Get up! He says to Jehoshaphat: ‘this battle is not yours!’

And then I realized that is not by power nor by might, but by the Spirit says The Lord of Hosts!

Jehoshaphat! He called again: ‘gather the choir, give to sweet-smelling savour…in spirit and in truth ‘cos this worship is My WARSHIP; And in that Warship lies My Warship; And in that Warship lies your VICTORY!

No! Talking isn’t the same thing as speaking!

Singing may not be worship!

Playing isn’t the same thing as praying…

It is prayers that ‘mothers’ (shields) the preys!

And it is prayer that raises in the storm!

Yes! They sang as a team, and the Heavens streamed it live.

They rejoiced in the storm with FAITH in their hearts: ‘if we perish, we perish! Hmm, even this would be our last duty, so be it! We would wear it as a badge of HONOUR, ‘cos our God is worth our last breath!

You may not understand God’s plan at the moment; His ways aren’t our ways, no! Not at all. He’s too wise to wither in the storm.

Just like the Three (3) Hebrew Men in the furnace of fire: ‘if we perish, we perish!’ but it was all a setup! They screamed, and the Heavens streamed it live again. And the Fourth Man came on board; then, it became a cold room…not even a smell of fire on any of them.

Sometimes, God puts you on a battlefield, by Himself, for Himself to kill your selfishness and greed.

It’s all a setup: to take you, to shake you up, to break you, make you, re-mould you and use you for His perfect GLORY!

You just need to pass the love tests, folks!

That storm is not yours! No! It is not your turn to be torn apart and turned apart!

So, tell me, folks! Why does the goldsmith set the raw gold on fire? That’s what you are in God’s Precious Eye. It’s all a setup to step up! To take up! Makeup! Mend up! Break up with the status quo, just for you and I to enter into GLORY! It’s also to build up your muscles so as to be able to bear the weights of GLORY!

It’s all to design you; to inscribe Himself in you, and to describe His intentions through you!

God sets you on fire to destroy your enemies, and as well refine you in the processes.

Yes! It is called an AMBUSH! To brush you up while crushing and brushing off His enemies!

Thank you all for reading.

Click on the links below for (bonus) Spoken word titled ‘AMBUSHED!’

https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31232080-ambushed-spokenword

https://my.notjustok.com/track/418214/tolulope-a-adegoke-ambushed-spoken-word

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin

Like this: Like Loading...