Otunba Yemi Lawal: An Embodiment of Philanthropism, Humanity

By Eric Elezuo

The passage, ever seen a man diligent in his work, he shall dine with kings and not with mean men, is one biblical quotations that thoroughly signposts the personality of a born achiever, philanthropist and man of the people, Otunba Yemi Lawal. The ebullient banking guru turned estate expert is in every way distinguished, and keeps gathering accolades wherever his influence drops.

The Seagle Group boss, who wears philanthropism as a second skin, is known never to look away whenever there appears a guise of assistance required for humanity. For this purpose, the man in whose trail are scores of chieftaincy titles and awards in his kitty, was in 2020, recognized with another top honour. He was crowned by the indefatigable Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, CFR, the Alake of Egbaland. The Ogun State first class monarch confered on Otunba Lawal the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ekerin Bobagunwa of Egbaland. This is in recognition of his invaluable services to Egbaland and Nigeria in general, most especially during the lockdown period occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, when he singlehandedly catered for the wellbeing of over 5000 Egba nationals aside those he simultaneously provided palliatives of various kinds in many other areas.

According to his profile, obtained from his company’s website, Yemi had 18 years commercial banking experience in Audit, Treasury, Branch Management, Regional Management and Corporate banking majoring in Corporate & Project Finance.

With a strong entrepreneurial drive, he left banking, and set up Eagleways Investment Group, an investment vehicle with interest in oil and gas, stock and asset management as well as real estate development and management.

Yemi, as he is fondly called is a B.Sc degree holder in Economics from the Delta State University as well as MBA (Management) and MSc Finance graduate from from the University of Lagos. He is also a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) as well as Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He is also the Chairman of Seagle Oil Limited and SPDC Facility Management Limited.

Lawal boosted his credentials in the business world with courses both in Nigeria and abroad ranging from Oil and Gas, Banking, Finance, and General Management. He attended the Credit Risk Management II at the Citibank School of Banking, NY, USA, Leadership, Innovation & Entrepreneurial Skills at London Management Centre. Real Estate and Capital Market Program at Kennedy School of Architecture Harvard University , Real Estate Development Design and Construction, Reposition in challenging market at Harvard University Graduate school of Design, The General Management Program as well as the Ownership Management Program (OPM) both at the Harvard Business School, Boston USA. An alumni of Lagos Business School, and Harvard Business School (HBS).

In all ramifications, the learned entrepreneur is by no means a pushover. Otunba Lawal, as a real estate mogul, is reputed to have his signature stamped all over Oniru Estate in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Only recently, Otunba Lawal joined the fray of supporters of Ovation palliatives with a donation that has so far been considered as the single highest donation to the fund. He is a good man, and testimonies from as many that know him suggest that no one meets and leave his presence without a broad smile on his face. He is that generous.

For close to 30 years, Yemi has been married to his heartthrob, Ayotunde, who he adore, and they are blessed with thriving children.

“I met her in December 1991 and we got married in 1992, six months after. My wife has had a very strong impact on my development and my career because she has always been very supportive. She has been so encouraging. She is a very supportive wife, I pray that my children will have a kind of supportive wife like that,” he said.

