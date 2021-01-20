Police Blame Girl’s Death in Yobe Govt Lodge on Drug Overdose

The Yobe State Police Command has blamed excessive drug intake for the death of a girl at the Yobe State Government lodge after an alleged sex bout with an official of the Ministry of Police Affairs.

The command in a statement on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Dungus AbdulKareem, said the case against the four suspects arrested in connection with the crime was no longer homicide.

AbdulKareem said the deceased died of cardio-respiratory failure resulting from excessive use of drugs.

The statement read in part, “On January 7, 2021 around 7am, the Yobe State Police Command apprehended four suspects in connection with the death of a girl, who died at the government lodge, Damaturu. The case has been under investigation at the state CID, Damaturu.

“An autopsy was conducted on the corpse at the University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, to unravel the actual cause of death. In this regard, the post-mortem examination has revealed that the deceased died as a result of cardio-respiratory failure resulting from excessive use of drugs, or drug overdose.

“With the conclusion of investigation, the suspects will soon be arraigned on charges other than homicide, including criminal conspiracy, procurement and adultery.”

The command advised members of the public to desist from peddling unfounded rumours that could be detrimental to the interest of the deceased’s family and the general security of the state.

The Commissioner of Police also assured the people of the state of their safety, while soliciting their cooperation and support.

The Punch

