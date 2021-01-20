Ganduje, Wike Warn Civil Servants Against Coming to Work

The Kano State government has imposed a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres in the state following increasing COVID-19 cases.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement on Tuesday that the measure was part of the decision taken at a stakeholders meeting on Monday.

The statement added that all civil servants, except those on essential duties, had been told to stay at home for now.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders, including the Ulamas, to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Bayero University Kano has established two temporary COVID-19 iesting and isolation centres at the old and new sites, where tests would be conducted on workers and students showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Adamu Abbas, said during a visit to the old site that those,who test positive for COVID-19 at the centres would be transferred to the state isolation centre for comprehensive treatment.

“ We have provided all COVID-19 facilities, including hand washing machines and sanitisers at all lecture venues,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed all civil servants on grade level 1 to 13 to stay away from duties from Wednesday (today).

Wike in a statement by the State Head of Service, Dr Rufus Godwins, on Tuesday said the directive was due to the current spike of COVID-19 cases.

The government urged all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices to ensure compliance with the directive.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said Rivers had enough capacity to store the COVID-19 vaccines being expected in the country.

The state Immunisation Officer, Joseph Urang, stated this in Port Harcourt.

A report on the website of the Primary Healthcare Management Board reveals that Rivers State had 16 code chain equipment in four local government areas.

Code chain is a system of transporting and storing vaccines within a safe temperature range.

The Punch

