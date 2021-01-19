Court Jails ACP for Life for Buying Stolen Car

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced an assistant commissioner of police, Okubo Aboye, to life imprisonment for buying a stolen car from kidnappers.

Mr Aboye was sentenced on Monday alongside his mechanic, Niyi Afolabi.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Aboye was found with a Toyota Hilux van he claimed to have purchased from his mechanic who got it from kidnappers.

The charge sheet said the offence was committed “on or about the 9th -19th day of May 2005 at GRA, Ado Ekiti. The kidnappers then armed themselves with guns and kidnapped one Moses Ajogri 40 and robbed him of his Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No. APP 509 BK.”

The prosecuting counsel, Felix Awoniyi, told the court the offence contravened sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and section 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012 and Robbery and firearms special provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Delivering judgement, John Adeyeye, the judge, said ”it would be a slap on the face of the court if the police boss is not properly dealt with according to the provisions of the law.”

He said evidence before the court showed that ”Messrs Aboye and Afolabi were aware that the car was stolen before buying it.”

“I find you guilty of receiving a stolen vehicle. All evidence pointed to the fact that you were aware that the car was stolen. You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence.”

Premium Times

