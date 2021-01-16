Condolences As Police Lose Two AIGs in 72 Hours

Tragedy hit the Nigeria Police during the week when two of her able officers, both of the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police unceremoniously bowed to the superior powers of death. All within a space of three days or to put it more succinctly, within 72 hours.

The first to kiss the dust was a newly-promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), in charge Police Armament, Force Headquarters Abuja, Omololu Bishi, who died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) Ikeja.

The late officer took ill and was admitted at LASUTH before he died on Monday, while still on admission.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reported that the late AIG was buried on Tuesday with a parade held in his honour by the Nigerian Police Force.

“AIG Omololu Bishi’s body was today, Tuesday 12th January, 2021, laid to rest at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos amidst tears and police funfair as the AIG Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu led senior officers in Lagos to represent the Inspector-General of Police and organised a befitting burial parade in honour of the late senior officer.

“The AIG Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, was accompanied to the burial arena by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, AIG Police Cooperative, AIG Aminu Saleh Pai, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Area Commanders and Commanding Officers, Police Mobile Force in Lagos and senior officers from police formations within Lagos State. The brief burial rite was witnessed by his immediate family members, representatives of the Oba of Lagos, his course mates in Police Academy, friends and well wishers,” Mr Adejobi said.

The late officer, who hailed from Lagos Island, Lagos State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was survived by his wife and kids.

Mr Bishi was among 13 AIGs appointed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in December.

Less than two days after, another AIG, in charge of Zone 8 with headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State capital,Yunana Babas, died. He also died at LASUTH where he was on admission

The Kwara and Kogi State Governors, and Yahaya Bello, mourned his passage . The Zone 8 police command comprises Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti states.

According to Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, who described him as a “perfect gentlemen and a dedicated officer,” the news was shocking.

“The late officer is a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a professional cop who was very passionate about his duty to his fatherland. I recall the gallant roles the late officer played in some recent security developments in the zone. I pray the Almighty God to repose his soul and comfort his family,” the governor said in the statement.

Also, in a statement issued by Onogwu Mohammed, his Chief Press Secretary, Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello described the sudden death of the senior police officer as a monumental tragedy, adding that he was a decent, gallant and intelligent police officer.

We, at The Boss commiserate with the Inspector general of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the entire Police hierarchy, and pray that the good Lord will give everyone connected to the two gallant officers the4 fortitude to bear the losses.

