NCAC Partners NYSC for Unity, Sustainable Peace

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has pledged his commitment to partner with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the task of uniting Nigeria and bringing sustainable peace and social harmony in the country.

The NCAC boss made this pledge when he received the Director-General of National Youths Service Corps, Brigadier-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office.

While unveiling a joint agenda tagged “Partnership That Works”, Otunba Runsewe said that NCAC and NYSC have similar mandate.

He noted that while the NYSC was established in 1973 by Gen. Gowon administration in pursuance of the policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, the National Festival for Art and Culture was established by the same regime to foster national peace, unity and integration using culture.

Otunba Runsewe further said that while NYSC scheme brings together young Nigerians to serve in States other than their own, NAFEST brings together contingents from the 36 States and FCT to showcase their cultural peculiarities and exchange cultural ideas.

Runsewe appealed to all organisations to always accept corp members posted to them and treat with respect as they are in the service to the nation.

The Director-General, National Youths Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked his counterpart in the Arts and Culture for accepting to partner with NYSC which Runsewe described as partnership that works. On the issue of spread of Covid-19 in the NYSC camps, the DG, NYSC explained that all prospective corp members are screened and tested before being allowed into the camp.

He added that NCDC has its their offices in all the orientation camps in the country to take care of any emergency that may occur.

He assured parents, guardians and intending corp members will be screened, tested and certified fit before being allowed into the orientation camps.

Otunba Runsewe appealed to Nigerians to stop stigmatization of Covid-19 patients.

