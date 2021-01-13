Featured

The Ndubuisi Kanu We Know (1943 – 2021)

Eric 2 days ago
A former military governor of old Imo State and Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), was reported dead this morning, January 13, 2020.

The former Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) was aged 78.

He was born in 1943 as Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu.

He was appointed military governor of Imo State, Nigeria in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State.

He was transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

Ndubuisi was a frontline activist, and was among the arrowheads of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which tackled the Abacha junta headlong.

