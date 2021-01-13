News

COVID-19 Claims Renowned Socialite, Akin-Olugbade

Eric 2 days ago
0 57 Less than a minute

Billionaire businessman and the Are Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom, Dr.  Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has died.

The well known socialite, it was revealed, died from complications from COVID-19 at the Paelon COVID Center, Ikeja Lagos.

Until his death, Dr. Akin-Olugbade, was the Chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade Limited, and GMT Limited.

A successful lawyer, Akin-Olugbade obtained a doctorate in Company Law from the Cambridge University. He is a great lover of high-end Rolls Royce cars are globally reputed as one of the largest collectors of Rolls Royce.

Eric

Related Articles

Dapchi Girls: Adoption, Release Stage-Managed, PDP Alleges

March 21, 2018

UT Financial Services Holds Investment Seminar to Secure Future

April 14, 2018

Just In: Appeal Court Upholds APC Primaries in Zamfara

February 13, 2019

Nigeria Has a Reputation for Massive Corruption – Trump

April 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: