News
COVID-19 Claims Renowned Socialite, Akin-Olugbade
Billionaire businessman and the Are Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom, Dr. Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has died.
The well known socialite, it was revealed, died from complications from COVID-19 at the Paelon COVID Center, Ikeja Lagos.
Until his death, Dr. Akin-Olugbade, was the Chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade Limited, and GMT Limited.
A successful lawyer, Akin-Olugbade obtained a doctorate in Company Law from the Cambridge University. He is a great lover of high-end Rolls Royce cars are globally reputed as one of the largest collectors of Rolls Royce.