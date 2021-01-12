Top Kwara Official Found Dead in His Office

A Director of Veterinary at the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ilorin, the state capital, Khalid Ndaman, was found dead in his office Monday.

Mr Ndaman was welcomed into his office in the morning hale and hearty, an official, who sought anonymity, said.

However, his corpse was found when one of the staff went to meet him not more than an hour after his arrival.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning.

‌He said, “He was found dead in his office. For now, it’s a case of a natural death until we complete investigation since there are no suspects.”

Mr Okasanmi said that the police had deposited his corpse in a mortuary, noting that no medical report has been released regarding the cause of death.

