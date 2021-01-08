US Capitol Riot: World Leaders Lash out at Trump, America

By Eric Elezuo with Agency Reports

Leaders of various countries of the world have lashed out at the outgoing President of America, Mr. Donald Trump, over the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters while a session on certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden was ongoing.

After the mob breached the US Capitol and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety Wednesday, shaken members of Congress returned to certify Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win.

In their separate reactions, the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Iran President Hassan Rouhani, Turkey President Erdogan among many others expressed displeasure at the steps Trump took to disrupt the session using a group of white supremacists.

A NEW CHAPTER OF US DEMOCRACY – MERKEL

Saying she was “furious and saddened” by the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, Merkel apportioned blame to the US president.

She stated: “I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday,” she said.

“Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible,” she said, adding that her shock was certainly shared by the “millions of people who admire America’s democratic tradition…

“…Now it is clear with the confirmation of the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the United States of America will, as it should, in less than two weeks open a new chapter of its democracy,” she said.

TRUMP LED HIS COUNTRY TO DISASTER – ROUHANI

In his own reaction, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump’s supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy, and hoped for a change of direction from the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

He said: While referring to j“What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

“We saw that unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry.

“A populist has arrived and he has led his country to disaster over these past four years.

“I hope the whole world and the next occupants of the White House will learn from it.”

He urged the new administration “to make up (for the past) and restore the country to a position worthy of the American nation, because the American nation is a great nation”.

“May they return to reason, legality and their obligations. It’s for their own benefit and the good of the world,” he said.

While referring to America as a ‘great nation’ Rouhani hopes that the Biden administration will rescue a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, which Trump truncated.

DISGRACEFUL – BORIS JOHNSON

For the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the scenes of violence at the Capitol smacks of disgrace. He noted as follows in a tweet:

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress.

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

In the words of Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the events were “utterly horrifying.”

In China, the internet erupted as many respondents compared the chaos to the Hong Kong anti-government protests of 2019.

USA: SO-CALLED CRADLE OF DEMOCRACY – ERDOGAN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey also criticized the storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Donald Trump demonstrators, referring to it as a “disgrace for democracy.”

“This situation in the U.S. – the so-called cradle of democracy – has shocked humankind. It is an unprecedented incident in American history, a disgrace for democracy,” Erdoğan told reporters following Friday prayers.

The president continued by saying that the Democrat administration in the U.S. had a completely different stance when the Gezi riots took place in Turkey and failed to condemn the anti-democratic protests.

“We’ve seen that the Republicans are the same as Democrats,” Erdoğan said.

US, VICTIM OF ITS OWN POLICY OF AGGRESSION – VENEZUELA

Venezuela’s socialist regime trolled Washington on Wednesday, expressing regret over the Trump mob storming the Capitol building and hope that the ‘American people can blaze a new path toward stability and social justice’.

The country’s minister for foreign affairs, Jorge Arreaza, released a statement on Wednesday saying Venezuela ‘expresses its concern over the acts of violence that are taking place in the city of Washington’

He added that the country ‘condemns political polarization and aspires that the American people can blaze a new path toward stability and social justice.’

‘With this regrettable episode, the United States suffers from the same that it has generated in other countries which its policies of aggression,’ Venezuela’s statement read.

AMERICAN DEMOCRACY ‘LIMPING ON BOTH FEET’ – RUSSIA

A senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachyov said American democracy is ‘limping on both feet’.

His counterpart in the lower house, Leonid Slutsky, said ‘the United States certainly cannot now impose electoral standards on other countries and claim to be the world’s “beacon of democracy”.’

Also speaking on the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: ‘This is an internal affair of the United States. At the same time, we draw attention to the fact that the electoral system in the United States is archaic; it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle.

‘This largely was the reason for the split in society which is now observed in the United States.’

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will taking a Presidency many believed has been battered and made unpopular even as President Trump has vowed not to attend the inauguration.

Time will tell how soon America and it’s people will recover from the let down occasioned by the unprovoked invasion.

