Trump Vows Not to Attend Biden’s Inauguration

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US President, Donald Trump, has vowed that he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the President of the United States on January 20.

Biden won the presidential election held on November 3, 2020, and later emerged the president-elect after securing 306 Electoral College votes, more than 270 required for a president to emerge.

His refusal to accept the election results culminated in a deadly riot on Wednesday, when swarms of his supporters stormed the US Capitol and derailed congressional proceedings to tally electors’ votes and confirm Biden’s win in the election.

However, Trump in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday said he would not attend the inauguration of Biden as the next president of the United States.

He said: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

