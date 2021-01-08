Opinion: My Passion: The Spoken Word!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“I dream it, I see it, I love it and I live it.”

I have got fire in my bones and marrows: I am living on purpose beyond the logos.

I am living my vision for all generation: I have got authentic swing right inside of me…

There is a continuous me (which is) the extension of me; it’s the real me, the authentic me and that’s my passion.

Show me your passion, and I will tell you about your person.

Tell me your person, and I will show you your passion.

Show me your passion, and I will tell you about your purpose.

Then what is Passion? Please, “pass it on”: Pass it on passion, and you will have to pass it on purpose.

Pass it on till you pass on and on: I have my purpose to pass on, pass on and on and on…pass it on purpose.

If you do not sit well, you will not discover a purpose to pass on (just like network marketing).

Destiny is a divine destination to pass the baton of passion on purpose onto another, who then passes it as a passion on purpose with a drive of fulfilment.

Give me a reason to pass onto you my passion, if you would not appreciate it with a drive of “step-takings”.

Executively use me: Excuse me? if you are not worth running the race, then you cannot pass my passion on purpose, let alone pass my passion on a passion for a purpose; of purpose for passion.

I pass in passion to pass executively my passion on purpose unto only very serious generation that are ready to generate passes in their passions, then fulfil not to miss their mission on their passions.

My mission must not be misused, nor be missed on, nor misinterpreted, nor misunderstood for misuse; because it is a ministry that has a “tree” beyond what is called “mini”.

My minimum is beyond “mini” because my passion must executively extend beyond my existence! It must be passed on and on to fulfil my destiny: A destination encrypted in my energetic emission for my mission as my purpose.

Please, pass it on, on and on as a pleasing priority with purity as a price for the prize of my passion.

Just like one of my mentors (Dr Yomi Garnett) would always say: “When the pupil is ready, the master manifests!”

Pass it to passion, you have to pass it on purpose.

Pass it on purpose, and you have to pass it on passion. Both must align, therein lies your destiny.

Thank you all for reading.

Click on the link below for (bonus) Spoken word titled ‘My Passion’ by Tolulope A. Adegoke ft. Axel Joe

https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/29754032-my-passion-tolulope-adegoke-ft

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

