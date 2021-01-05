Ekenedilichukwu’s Son, Augustine, Dies of COVID-19

Augustine Ilodibe Jnr , the son of late billionaire transporter and owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, is dead.

A statement by the family announced that the 42 year-old Ilodibe Jnr. died in Lagos from COVID-19 complications.

The statement was signed by Obinna Ilodibe, a brother of the deceased.

He said: “With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory of our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekenedilichukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILODIBE (Junior) who died this morning (Monday) from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

“In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits,” he concluded.

