Headline

Dangote Broke My Heart into a Thousand Pieces, Alleged Ex-Lover Laments

Eric 15 hours ago
0 37 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

A woman, who identified herself on Instagram as iambealewis, has lamented how Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, broke her heart into a thousand during the time they dated.

The woman, based in Atlanta, Georgia, who stated that she started dating the billionaire in her 33rd year, however, remarked that she learned a great deal from him, including a new perspective to work ethics and patience.

She noted that her world changed for the better during the affair, and she was privileged to see the world as well as acquired property and businesses.

While acknowledging that nothing last forever, she noted that the relationship gravitated her to meeting people who lifted her in every facet.

See her post:

Eric

Related Articles

Between Dele Momodu and Ayanmo: Sixty Years of Immense Grace

May 20, 2020

Buhari Vows to Continue Fight against Corruption If Re-elected

January 21, 2019

Senate insists Handover Date is May 29

June 7, 2018

You Must Appear for Presidential Debate – Atiku Taunts Buhari

January 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: