Dangote Broke My Heart into a Thousand Pieces, Alleged Ex-Lover Laments

By Eric Elezuo

A woman, who identified herself on Instagram as iambealewis, has lamented how Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, broke her heart into a thousand during the time they dated.

The woman, based in Atlanta, Georgia, who stated that she started dating the billionaire in her 33rd year, however, remarked that she learned a great deal from him, including a new perspective to work ethics and patience.

She noted that her world changed for the better during the affair, and she was privileged to see the world as well as acquired property and businesses.

While acknowledging that nothing last forever, she noted that the relationship gravitated her to meeting people who lifted her in every facet.

See her post:

