Kunle Afolahan’s Citation Wins Big At Ghana Movie Awards

Citation, Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix Original movie has won big at the 10th Ghana Movie Awards.

#citationthemovie won two major awards at the event. Kunle Afolayan was presented with the award for the Best Movie category, while Temi Otedola was given the award for the Best Actress – African Collaboration category!

This will be cheering news for the cast and crew of Citation especially Temi Otedola who has been applauded for delivering a sterling performance in her lead role despite just making her acting debut.

Afolayan, who is gradually becoming a talent spotter in the industry is sure that the film will pick up more honours as it hits the awards circuit next year.

Citation, an action-packed film, explored the topical issue of sex for marks or sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

Like this: Like Loading...