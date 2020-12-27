Shocker!Popular Motivational Speaker, Ubong King Is Dead

The security expert and founder of Protection Plus Security Limited who was also known as the ‘Troublemaker’ was said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Popular Motivational Speaker and businessman, Ubong King has passed on. He reportedly died in Lagos in the early hours of 26th December 2020.

The news has so shocked the social media that his name is now number one trending topic on Twitter.

King was a former chairman of The American Society of Industrial Security (ASIS) International Chapter 206, Lagos. He facilitated and spoke at leadership and management retreats within and outside Nigeria.

Ubong King began his career as a volunteer guard in the protocol department of the church he was attending at the time.

King also worked as a consultant in a piggery, before venturing into the security industry. King went on to start Protection Plus Security Limited. He mentored many through different charity events.

He is married to Unyime Ivy-King, and survived by his wife and four children.