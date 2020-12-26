Adding Value: Listen to the Voice of Your Conscience by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

I wish to begin this article by wishing everyone a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Today being the 25th day of December is 2020 is an opportunity and day to be happy. As widely proclaimed, it is the assumed date Jesus Christ was born. One of the greatest lessons Jesus Christ taught us is to have a clear conscience, and he admonishes that if only we can have a clear conscience, we’ll never be found wanting.

The purpose of this article is not to preach religion, but to use conscience to direct, inform and enlighten us on how our life can be transformed.

We all have a conscience which speaks to us in different capacities. Our conscience is regarded as gatekeepers to our life. It is rather unfortunate that some minds are devoid of conscience. Conscience works in several ways. According to the book of life, “The Lord gave us mind and conscience; we cannot hide from ourselves. You can lie to others, but you can never lie to yourself. Doing so will be tantamount to an act of disservice.

As mentioned above, conscience works in several ways, it can act like an alarm signifying danger; it can act as a guidepost giving you direction and it can serve as the self-discovery coach telling you who you are and what you can do. A rational mind with the right conscience does not need to be afraid in life. They can stand alone. They don’t care about the bank wagon.

To unravel the mystery of life, your must work with your conscience. To ensure your conscience is working well, before you make any decision, make sure you are at peace with your mind. If your friends, family and the world neglect you, but your conscience is intact, you are a winner because your conscience can never deceive you. Your conscience is regarded as the compass of your soul. Martin Luther King Jr., said, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”

According to Abraham Lincoln, When my presidency is over, I may not have any other friends, but I’ll have one friend inside of me – my conscience. This simply tells you, the greatest friend and companion a living person can have is their conscience. This is because if the world is singing your praises and you join without understanding the dynamics of politics that is at play, you might lose out, but if your family is with you, you are good to go. When your conscience leaves you, you are as good as a living corpse. “Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking.”

As human beings, there are many things battling for our attention. It could a search for a soulmate, travelling, starting a business, deciding or embarking on a journey; amid all these life experiences, we have our intuitive spirits speaking to us. This act of intuition can be regarded as your conscience. When we fail to listen to our conscience, we are bound to make mistakes

The conscience is a walking spirit, you don’t see it, but you feel the presence around you. Conscience plays many roles in human life. Frederick Lewis Donaldson in Westminster Abbey, London, spoke about “The Seven Social Sins, namely:

Wealth without work.

Pleasure without conscience.

Knowledge without character.

Commerce without morality.

Science without humanity.

Worship without sacrifice.

and Politics without principle

Amongst all these seven social skills, one thing is certain; you can feel empathy and conscience at work. It is a well acknowledged fact. In life, if you don’t work, you don’t deserve to eat. It will be inhuman to deprive people who work for their wages; having illicit pleasure or fun without considering their value and neglecting one’s responsibility can be regarded as stupidity; having knowledge without sound character is like giving a pig a diamond or jewel to wear. This is because the beauty of knowledge comes with character. Any scientific development which doesn’t take into consideration humanity will not be embraced by the world, especially when the negatives are more than the positives.

Moral: There must be a balance. As a Christian, your worship must come with sacrifice in order for it to be attracted and finally but not the least, any politics without principle is likened to lack of ideology.

According to H. L. Mencheken "Through our individual conscience, we become aware of our deeply held moral principles, we are motivated to act upon them, and we assess our character, our behavior and ultimately ourselves against those principles