OMNIFARIOUS GOD: The Reverence of Essence, to the glory of ‘The Maker’

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“You’ve got to enjoy His perfect varieties, by surrendering to His perfect will. Our diversity is meant for our glorious unity, for sanity, sanctity, and for humanity; above all, Divinity- all to His perfect glory.

Graces are in levels, standards have its substances: your consciousness and your unconsciousness; your ‘good’ and your ‘bad’; Light and darkness are varieties, all to His perfect glory, The Omnifarious God! The Omniscient, I bow in awe of your majesty!”- Tolulope A. Adegoke

Life is in stages: yesterday, today and the next days to come; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.

Men are in sizes: the tall, the short, the fat, the thin, small, the big, the slim, the medium; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.

Men are in diverse colours: the red, the black, the white, the brown; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. What makes one smile; is what makes another cry:

one man’s food is another man’s poison;

one man’s luxury is another man’s waste;

one man’s treasure; is another man’s trash;

one man’s pain is another man’s gain;

one man’s crown is another man’s cross;

one man’s faith is another man’s fate;

one man’s poison is another man’s palace;

one man’s gift is another man’s grief. Variety is a unique expression of showing ‘thank you’, and that is it. It is gratitude in ingratitude. For it is all in the uniqueness of nature, left for us to nurture with our creative nature as created by the Maker, and they are all to His glory.

The events of life are in dynamic occurrences, with reverence in essence, thereby fulfilling sensitivity of purpose:

somethings come and go;

some beings come to stay, while some have come to leave;

some leave to remain; some leave to remain with you like forever, and I bet with you, they are all to the glory of the Maker.

Both sides of the coin; makes a coin to be the coin;

Both sides of life, are what makes life happen; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. In a world where both the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ are happening for the good of them that love God:

Life is pain and gain; bitter, better, and sweetness. It is peace in pieces, and peace and pieces; cross and crown; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.

Shoes are in sizes, it all differs, based on our sizes. For your sizes isn’t mine, and mine isn’t yours. What suit and suits me, may not be your taste of values; it simply depicts the volume of our various kinds of being for things, and in things; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. Either it is consciously done and unconsciously.

Some love the jazz, while some love the blues. In fact, they are all to the glory of the Maker.

If truly you living all to the glory of the Maker alone, then why worry about anything? Both the ‘fuji’ and ‘apala’ are sweet-smelling savour, sweet-smelling genre of suiting sounds that suit and suits Him. Therefore, you’ve got to praise Him anyway, anyhow and everywhere; every day, every time and everywhere, because there are no rules in praise: you need to lose yourself to lose the shackles and fetters of iron with your praise and in praise, in spirit and in truth; for the Creator is also looking for those that would worship Him in truth and in spirit. You’ve got to condemn no one for losing their swags in the atmosphere of true worship. You just did not know what they have been through to arrive at the sublime state. You’ve got to join the course and scatter the floor, change the atmosphere with praise and worship. If the Creator were to be hungry, all the goats in the wild, and all the flocks in the field are His. Your food doesn’t move Him; even your mansion doesn’t freak Him, He owns them all. He is the Giver, and also the Taker, because all things belong to Him, all to His perfect glory. It is your undiluted praise in every manner that suits Him to retaliate by massively causing unrestricted outpouring of His whole into your being, to living as a wonder in His ‘will’ and for His ‘will’ forevermore, to the shame of the devil. You just can’t box God, by restricting yourself only to one angle, to one aspect of His being. You think he doesn’t know? You think he doesn’t know His intention of creation? He created the Moon, the Sun and the galaxies of Stars. He could have created just one to fulfil His purpose. But He is surely a God of Dynamis: The Omnifarious, the Omniscient God. Haven’t you thought about Him creating the day and the night. It is for you to come to the understanding, and consciousness of values of light over darkness. And the essence of fighting and winning the battles of life, by His grace. Joy comes in the morning. Both light and darkness, day and night; ‘good’ and ‘bad’; life and death are all to His Perfect glory. Let everything that has breath, praise the Lord! Who can contest with Him? No one! Nothing! No being. Everything glorifies His Majesty. All you need to do is to surrender your whole, for His magnificent entrance into your all being. Praise no rules, Worship cannot be boxed! Your packaging and un-packaging doesn’t move Him at all, but moves you in extent to His divine presence in the Holy of Holies. He is the Omnifarious God! The Omniscient! The Lover of Varieties- He cannot just be boxed, nor be bought! If you fail to praise Him, He said, He would raise the stones as a mighty replacement for you are!

He uses the ‘basket’ to fetch water, just to disgrace the ‘bucket’;

He uses the egg to crack the nuts, just to disgrace to stones;

He uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise! You’ve got to enjoy His perfect varieties, by surrendering to His perfect will. Our diversity is meant for our glorious unity, for sanity, sanctity, and for humanity; and above all divinity, all to His perfect glory.

Graces are in levels, standards have its substances; your consciousness and your unconsciousness; your ‘good’ and you ‘bad’; Light and darkness are varieties, all to His perfect glory, The Omnifarious God! The Omniscient, I bow in awe of your majesty!

