We Can’t Afford Another Lockdown, Lagos Govt Declares, Begins COVID-19 Enforcement

The Lagos State government says it will begin the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol today, noting that the second wave of the disease is as a result of abandonment of the preventive measures by the citizens

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in an interview with The PUNCH, on Sunday said the state safety commission as from Monday (today) would enforce the strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

He stated, “We are stepping up advocacy on radio and television stations so that people can know that the second wave we are talking about is upon us. We are not planning to shut down the economy, because we can’t afford another lockdown.

“From tomorrow (Monday), we will enforce strict obedience to the COVID-19 protocols on those boarding our BRT. Civil servants from level 14 downwards have also been told to work remotely from Monday as well.”

The state government had last week vowed to impose N20,000 fine on anybody that violated COVID-19 protocols.

The Punch

