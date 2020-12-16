Featured

Update on Ikoyi Shooting: Dapo Ojora for Burial Friday

Eric 23 hours ago
0 1,488 Less than a minute

Though the family is still in shock and filled with grief, Dapo Ojora, businessman and son of corporate titan, The Otunba Adeyinka Ojora will be reportedly buried this Friday, December 19, 2020.

Sources revealed that the family have insisted on a thorough investigation and autopsy before the burial but have gone ahead to put machinery in place for his burial.

According a source” Discussions have begun but the family have
decided to put this sad incident behind them before Christmas”

Unconfirmed reports reveal that the late Dapo who died after a shooting in his Ikoyi home will be buried near his elder brother, Adegboyega aka Gbegi who died nine years ago.

The Boss also learnt that the funeral service maybe held at the Ojora Family Church, Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square.

More details later

Eric

Related Articles

Atiku Kick-starts Campaign Monday

November 18, 2018

INEC Returning Officer Narrates How He was Forced to Announce Okorocha Winner of Senate Seat

February 25, 2019

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Arrested for Armed Robbery in Enugu

July 2, 2018

We’ll Conduct Transparent, Successful Presidential Primaries – PDP

October 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: